FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for March 22
|State
|County
|New cases
|545
|10
|Total cases
|2,775,728
|18,887
|New deaths
|41
|0
|Total deaths
|44,091
|411
|Vaccination rate
|73.3%
|62.8%
Lawrence County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 411. There have been nine deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four new confirmed and six probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,887 cases (13,054 confirmed, 5,833 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,678 partial vaccine doses have been administered.
So far, 42,223 full doses have been given out.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 853 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,230,043 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,285,232 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,273,508.
