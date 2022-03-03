FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for March 3
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,200
|10
|Total cases
|2,760,617
|18,771
|New deaths
|65
|0
|Total deaths
|43,486
|406
|Vaccination rate
|72.8%
|62.5%
Lawrence County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths reported. There have been four deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November. There were eight confirmed and two probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,771 cases (12,990 confirmed, 5,781 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,529 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 27 from Wednesday. So far, 42,073 full doses have been given out, up nine from Wednesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 (up 10) partial doses and 837 (up one) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,193,531 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,248,622 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,220,228.
