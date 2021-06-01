Lawrence County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 211.
The county’s case totals are 7,586 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,462 confirmed and 2,124 probable.
Of the new cases, seven were confirmed and three were probable.
So far, 31,812 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 63 since Saturday.
There have been 28,595 full vaccinations administered, which is an increase of 86 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,699,696.
There are 5,882,180 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a three-day total of 1,488 new cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,202,863.
There were 11 new deaths in the three-day report, bringing the total to 27,214.
Of the state’s eligible population, 71 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 57.8 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 to May 27 decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent.
