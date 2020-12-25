Lawrence County reported 79 new positive cases on Christmas and five deaths on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death total now stands at 120.
Of the new positive cases on Friday, all 79 were confirmed. Three fewer probable cases were reported.
The county’s case totals are 4,021 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,180 confirmed and 841 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are three available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Lawrence County entered its ninth consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. Out of the 67 counties in the state, 66 have been in the substantial phase for four consecutive weeks.
The state reported 7,174 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 597,560.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent, down from 16.2 last week. There were 139 new deaths reported across the state on Friday, bringing the total to 14,857. Of the total deaths, 7,479 were females and 7,239 were males.
Additionally, there are 5,925 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
