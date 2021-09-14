COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 14
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|3,732
|18
|Total cases
|1,354,451
|8,976
|New deaths
|83
|2
|Total deaths
|28,651
|234
Two more Lawrence County residents died of COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday.
The county’s death total is now at 234. There have been 18 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 17 new COVID-19 confirmed cases reported Tuesday and one probable case.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,976 cases (6,285 confirmed, 2,691 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,666 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 44 from Monday.
There have been 36,228 full vaccination doses administered, up 58 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,080,604, which is 67 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,324,459 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 83 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,354,451 and 28,651.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 9.1 percent from 8.2 percent.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said Tuesday during a news conference in Lancaster that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19.
“The overwhelming majority of the COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania occurred in people who were not vaccinated,” she said. “In fact, the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians are seven times less likely to get COVID-19, and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19.”
The state Health Department, in a report issued Tuesday, revealed several findings since January 2021. Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people make up 97 percent of COVID-19-related deaths coming; 95 percent of hospitalizations from COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis and 94 percent of reported COVID-19 cases.
