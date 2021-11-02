Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The county’s death total is now to 264. This is the first county COVID-19 death in November after there were 20 deaths in October.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.
A technical issue delayed Tuesday’s COVID-19 case report. New positive cases, vaccine information and statewide cases and death figures were not available Tuesday. The Health Department will release figures in a multiple-day report on Wednesday.
