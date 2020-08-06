HARRISBURG — Two more people in Lawrence County died of COVID-19, Pennsylvania health officials reported on Thursday.
A total of 14 people have died from the virus, including three in the last six days. One of the two deaths was reported in a long-term care facility. The county saw an increase of 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, moving the positive case count to 383.
There are 302 confirmed and 47 probable cases, increases of 22 and two, respectively. There were 5,195 negative tests reported in the county on Thursday, an increase of 84. The death count stayed at 12 after increasing by one on Saturday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, five more employee and seven patients tested positive for the virus. To date, there have been 47 employees and 32 patients test positive across eight facilities. Five deaths have occurred in these facilities. At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with none on a ventilator. That's a decrease of one patient hospitalized.
An additional 807 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 116,521 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. The death count is 7,282 after 38 more deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.