Lawrence County reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 254. There have been 25 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 26 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 27 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,278 cases (7,208 confirmed, 3,070 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were seven cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (63 cumulative) and 68 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (407 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,272 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 81 since Tuesday.
There have been 37,968 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 46 since Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,305,483, which is 69.9 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,570,029 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 increased to 9.6 percent from 9.1 percent.
There were 5,012 additional positive cases and 170 new deaths reported in the state Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,491,146 and 30,228.
