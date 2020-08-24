HARRISBURG — Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Pennsylvania health officials said.
It's the second time in a week the county reported no new cases as the case count stayed at 441 — including 386 confirmed and 55 probable. However, only 24 tests were administered on Sunday with all coming back negative. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,377 negative tests.
In the last seven days, the county's positive case count has risen by 12.
The county reported no new deaths on Monday. A 17th death was reported Saturday, the first fatality due to COVID-19 since Aug. 8.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more patient tested positive on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 40. Among employees, 50 so far have tested positive. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 426 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Monday, raising the statewide total to 129,474 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There was one new death were reported Monday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,579.
