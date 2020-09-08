HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new COVID-19 cases or deaths on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 414 confirmed and 60 probable cases for a total of 474. The death count stayed at 21.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,901 negative tests, an increase of 15.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized, down from three on Monday. There are no ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 496 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Tuesday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 140,359 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 11 new deaths reported Tuesday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,791.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.