HARRISBURG — Lawrence County saw no new positive COVID-19 cases or deaths on Friday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county stayed at 99 positive cases and nine deaths. Negative tests in the county increased to 2,414.
Statewide, the health department reported 600 additional positive cases and 22 new deaths. That brings the totals to 84,370 cases and 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. The state's recovery rate is listed at 78 percent.
“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.
There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1 percent are ages 0-4;
1 percent are ages 5-12;
2 percent are ages 13-18;
Nearly 7 percent are ages 19-24;
Nearly 37 percent are ages 25-49;
Nearly 25 percent are ages 50-64; and
Nearly 28 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 6,395 of the total cases are in health care workers.
