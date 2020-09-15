HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 423 confirmed and 64 probable cases for a total of 487.
The death count stayed at 21.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,144 negative tests, an increase of 38 since Monday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized. There are no ventilators in use.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 52 employees and 41 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 1,151 positive cases on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 146,214 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were six more deaths statewide reported, bringing the total to 7,875.
