HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added five new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Lawrence County, which is now up to 324 cases. Wednesday’s increases includes 280 confirmed and 44 probable cases. Those are increases of three confirmed and two probable cases. Lawrence County’s death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,718 negative tests reported in the county on Thursday.
At UPMC Jameson — the lone hospital in the county — there are three COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 41 employees test positive and 25 patients across eight facilities.
An additional 860 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, raising the statewide total to 111,078 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department. Health officials reported 14 new deaths, raising the death toll to 7,176.
