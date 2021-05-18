Lawrence County reported another death and a combined 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 209.
The county’s case totals are 7,479 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,398 confirmed and 2,081 probable.
Of the new cases, eight were confirmed and 14 were probable.
So far, 30,595 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 58 since Monday.
There have been 26,707 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 93 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,242,190.
There are 5,543,045 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from three on Monday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 1,730 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,188,845.
There were a combined 38 new deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,871.
Of the state’s eligible population, 54.8 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 49.1 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7-13 decreased to 5.3 percent from 6.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.