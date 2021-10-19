COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 19
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|51,249
|3,899
|119
|Total cases
|44,979,605
|1,517,231
|10,491
|New deaths
|929
|64
|1
|Total deaths
|726,206
|30,587
|259
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 259. There have been 17 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 30 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 110 new confirmed and nine new probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,491 cases (7,351 confirmed, 3,131 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,611 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 38 since Monday.
There have been 38,240 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 47 since Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,392,385, which is 70.8 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,647,794 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, down six from Monday. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 increased to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent.
There were 3,899 additional positive cases and 64 new deaths reported in the state Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,517,231 and 30,587.
