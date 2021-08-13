Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The death count is now at 224. There have been eight county deaths since July 26.
The county also reported eight new confirmed cases Friday and seven probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,017 cases (5,712 confirmed, 2,305 probable).
In Lawrence County, 35,512 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 90 from Thursday.
There have been 34,175 full vaccination doses administered, up 37 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,802,463, which is 64 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,044,908 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are seven COVID-19 patients, up from four on Thursday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed. There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,082 cases on Thursday and 16 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,246,014 and 27,957.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 increased to 5.4 percent from 3.9 percent.
