Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death over the weekend.
The county death count is now to 381, with four coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 45 confirmed and 10 probable cases reported for Saturday and Sunday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,429 cases (12,734 confirmed, 5,695 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients, down two from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,169 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 21 from Friday.
So far, 42,610 full doses have been given out, up 49 from Friday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 942 partial doses (up two) and 753 (up 23) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,105,527 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,146,446 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,098,738.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased on Sunday according to the state Department of Health, while the number of new cases of the coronavirus was the lowest its been in two months.
State Health officials recorded 2,794 new cases on Sunday, the lowest since less than 4,000 were recorded on Dec. 6, 2021. The statewide total since the first case was recorded 23 months ago now sits at more than 2.7 million.
Statewide there were 14 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, ending a string of five consecutive days with at least 160 deaths.
