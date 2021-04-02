Lawrence County reported another death and 31 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 195.
Of the total cases, 13 were confirmed and 18 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,664 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,916 confirmed and 1,748 probable. There were 51 new negative tests, totaling 19,128.
So far, 19,836 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 300 from Thursday. There have been 13,611 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 291 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,924,837. There are 3,508,461 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 4,656 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,033,406.
There were 28 statewide deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 25,148.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 increased to 7.6 percent from 6.5 percent last week.
