COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 17
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|147,581
|5,198
|38
|Total cases
|41,754,903
|1,370,247
|9,168
|New deaths
|1,823
|44
|1
|Total deaths
|668,442
|28,812
|236
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 236. There have been 20 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 36 new confirmed and two probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,080 cases (6,388 confirmed, 2,780 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, there were eight cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (36 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (187 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,791 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 49 from Wednesday.
There have been 36,383 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 66 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,120,675, which is 67.5 percent of the eligible population. There have been 62,605 booster doses administered since Aug. 13.
So far, 6,354,859 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 5,198 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 44 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,370,247 and v.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 9.1 percent from 8.2 percent.
