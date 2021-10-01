COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 1
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total increased to 242. There have been 13 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 30 confirmed cases reported Friday and 15 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,766 cases (6,849 confirmed, 2,917 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (64 cumulative) and 73 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (338 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,535 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 25 from Thursday.
There have been 37,214 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 24 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,207,104, which is 68.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,436,881 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 15 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 stayed at 8.9 percent.
State health officials reported 5,352 new positive cases Friday and another 37 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to1,435,292 and 29,437, respectively.
