COVID-19 update for Jan. 19
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|18,207
|102
|Total cases
|2,506,132
|17,130
|New deaths
|112
|1
|Total deaths
|38,767
|358
|Vaccination rate
|70.8%
|61.2%
Another COVID-19 death was reported in Lawrence County on Wednesday.
The county death count is now to 358, with 24 coming in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were 55 new confirmed cases in the county and 47 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 17,130 cases (11,759 confirmed, 5,371 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 24 COVID-19 patients. The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 46,683 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 33 from Tuesday.
So far, 42,090 full doses have been given out, up 34 from Tuesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 877 (an increase of nine) partial doses and 611 (an increase of three) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 7,975,107 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,044,767 full doses have been given out. The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 2,908,340.
Pennsylvania recorded its highest total of new COVID-19 cases in three days on Wednesday. The Department of Health recorded 18,207 new cases, the third day in a row with fewer than 20,000 cases.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 for the fourth time in five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.