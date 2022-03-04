FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
There have been five deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four confirmed cases reported Thursday and one fewer probable case.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,774 cases (12,994 confirmed, 5,780 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,543 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of 14 from Thursday. So far, 42,082 full doses have been given out, up nine from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 837 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,196,661 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,251,804 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,224,675.
