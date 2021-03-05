Lawrence County reported another death and 32 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 185. Of the total cases, eight were confirmed and 24 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,130 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,615 confirmed and 1,515 probable. There were 46 new negative tests, totaling 18,195.
For the first time in 20 weeks, Lawrence County dropped into the moderate phase level of community transmission, meaning 10 to 100 people or five to 10 percent of people tested positively out of 100,00.
So far, 12,998 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 213 since Thursday.
The total of people receiving both doses is now to 5,386, an increase of 279.
There are 1,909,291 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 868,149 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,757 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 944,196.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent.
There were 43 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,262.
