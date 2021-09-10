COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 10
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|167,638
|5,005
|43
|Total cases
|40,703,234
|1,338,313
|8,830
|New deaths
|1,727
|37
|1
|Total deaths
|654,409
|28,535
|232
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 232. There have been 16 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 22 new confirmed cases and 21 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,830 cases (6,187 confirmed, 2,643 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,421 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 50 from Thursday.
There have been 35,932 full vaccination doses administered, up 79 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,048,520, which is 66.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,294,867 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 12 COVID-19 patients, up three from Thursday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 5,005 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 37 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,338,313 and 28,535.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 8.2 percent from 7.8 percent.
