COVID-19 update for April 29
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,248
|1
|Total cases
|2,817,766
|19,004
|New deaths
|22
|1
|Total deaths
|44,663
|416
|Vaccination rate
|73.9%
|63.2%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, state health officials said.
The death count is now to 416.
There have been four deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were no new confirmed and one new probable case reported
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 19,004 cases (13,127 confirmed, 5,877 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
