COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 16
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|5,786
|67
|Total cases
|x
|1,365,049
|9,080
|New deaths
|x
|72
|1
|Total deaths
|x
|28,768
|235
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now at 235. There have been 19 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 39 new confirmed and 28 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,080 cases (6,352 confirmed, 2,728 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,791 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 49 from Wednesday.
There have been 36,383 full vaccination doses administered, up 66 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,101,655, which is 67.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,342,801 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 5,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,365,049 and 28,768.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 9.1 percent from 8.2 percent.
