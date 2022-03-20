FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death, state health officials said.
The death count is now to 411. There have been nine deaths in March.
There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were seven new confirmed and six probable cases reported for the period covering Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,871 cases (13,046 confirmed, 5,825 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,671 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 32 from Thursday.
So far, 42,222 full doses have been given out, up 27 from Thursday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 987 partial doses and 853 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,229,155 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,284,526 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,272,369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.