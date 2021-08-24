COVID-19 daily update for Aug. 25
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|153,572
|3,622
|8,265
|Total cases
|38,150,911
|1,281,199
|18
|New deaths
|1,138
|33
|1
|Total deaths
|629,139
|28,131
|228
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday while hospitalizations continue to boom at UPMC Jameson.
The county’s death total is now at 228. There have been 12 county deaths since July 26.
There were also six new confirmed cases reported Wednesday and 12 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,265 cases (5,847 confirmed, 2,418 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,404 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 86 from Tuesday.
There have been 34,837 full vaccination doses administered, up 55 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,902,230, which is 65.1 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,157,802 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up from 11 on Tuesday and double from last Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 3,622 new cases Wednesday and 33 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,281,199 and 28,131. A large file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania are included in Wednesday’s case count
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 6.9 percent from 6.0 percent.
