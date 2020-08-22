HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added a 17th death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
It is the first new death in the county since Aug. 8.
Lawrence County added three new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the cumulative case count to 439, 385 of which are confirmed and 54 of which are probable. The three cases on Saturday were considered confirmed.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of two from Friday. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, one more employee tested positive, bringing the cumulative total to 50. Among patients, 39 have so far tested positive. Eight people have died in these facilities.
There were 6,304 negative tests reported in the county, an increase of 122 from Friday's total.
An additional 796 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania on Saturday, raising the statewide total to 128,429 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 18 new deaths were reported Saturday across Pennsylvania. The statewide death count is 7,576.
