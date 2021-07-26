A 217th Lawrence County resident died of COVID-19, state health officials reported on Monday.
It's the first reported death in the county since June 25. There were also 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Monday's report, which covered Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
There were nine new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,784 cases (5,579 confirmed, 2,205 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,990 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 156 from Friday.
There have been 33,407 full vaccination doses administered, up 112 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,665,736, which is 62.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,869,679 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 1,696 new cases and seven new deaths since Friday in Monday's report, numbers that bring the respective totals to 1,220,671 and 27,827.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to July 22 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
