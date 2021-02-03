Two more COVID-19 deaths and 23 new cases were reported Wednesday in Lawrence County, the state Health Department reported.
The county death count now stands at 172.
So far, 4,022 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 270. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,034, up 79.
Of the total cases, nine were confirmed and 14 were probable. The county's case totals are 5,531 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,233 confirmed and 1,298 probable. There were 62 new negative tests reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 16,848.
Lawrence County entered its 15th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up three from Monday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are nine available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,128 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 853,616. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 22-28 decreased to 9.3 percent from 10.5 percent.
There were 143 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,955. Out of total deaths reported, 11,568 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 74 of which were in Lawrence County.
There are 850,819 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 216,361 who received both doses.
