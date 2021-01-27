Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 28 new cases Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county death count stands at 163, 37 of which occurred this month.
Of the total cases, 17 were confirmed and 11 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,372 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,133 confirmed and 1,239 probable. There were 16,443 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 2,614 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. So far, 694 people received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
For the first time in months, there are zero COVID-19 ventilators in use and zero adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,874 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 818,369. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks. There were 222 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,105.
There are 631,423 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 139,542 who received both doses. Of the doses of the vaccine that have been administered, the number does not include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
