Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 284. The death total for November is 22 after 20 deaths in October.
There were also 126 confirmed and 65 probable cases reported in Monday’s three-day report.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 12,190 cases (8,468 confirmed, 3,722 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (93 cumulative) and 70 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (737 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 42,502 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 386 from Friday.
There have been 39,647 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 123 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,564,299. So far, 7,033,299 residents have received one dose, which is 73.6 percent of the eligible population.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 21 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 17,445 new cases and 106 new deaths for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, bringing the respective totals to 1,691,773 and 32,931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.