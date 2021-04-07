Lawrence County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 197. It is the first time since Feb. 4 Lawrence County reported multiple deaths on the same day.
Of the total cases, 13 were confirmed and 17 were probable. The county’s case totals are 6,789 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,974 confirmed and 1,785 probable.
There were 26 new negative tests, totaling 19,241.
So far, 20,609 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 237 from Tuesday. There have been 14,377 full vaccinations administered.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,073,705. There are 3,723,884 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from from seven on Tuesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 4,643 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,054,298.
There were 48 new statewide deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 25,285. Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.