COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 5
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|88,029
|5,130
|79
|Total cases
|46,268,465
|1,585,476
|11,088
|New deaths
|1,208
|72
|2
|Total deaths
|749,876
|30,855
|270
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Another two COVID-19 deaths in Lawrence County were reported Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 270. The death total for November is now to eight after there were 20 deaths in October. There have been two deaths reported each of the last four days.
There were also 58 new confirmed cases and 21 probable cases reported Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,088 cases (7,726 confirmed, 3,362 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 40,744 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 40 from Thursday.
There have been 38,842 full vaccination doses administered.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,479,912, which is 72.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,767,688 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, down two from Thursday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8 percent from 9.2 percent.
There were 5,130 additional positive cases and 72 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the respective totals to 1,585,476 and 31,855.
