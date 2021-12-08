Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 311. There have been 17 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.
There were also 54 confirmed and 25 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,205 cases (9,114 confirmed, 4,091 probable).
The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (108 cumulative) and 54 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (860 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 43,967 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 137 from Tuesday.
There have been 40,418 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 65 from Tuesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,731,464.
So far, 7,357,577 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 22 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six currently staffed.
There are two adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
The state Health Department reported 8,724 new cases and 91 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,799,753 cases and 34,198 deaths.
