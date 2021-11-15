Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths over the last three days.
The county’s death total is now to 275.
The death total for November is 15 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 212 confirmed cases and 49 probable cases Friday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,713 cases (8,155 confirmed, 3,558 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (89 cumulative) and 63 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (663 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,761 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 350 from Friday.
There have been 39,378 full vaccination doses administered, up 213 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,540,667, which is 73.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,951,512 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients, down three from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
There were 14,001 additional positive cases and 132 new deaths reported in Monday’s three-day report, bringing the respective totals to 1,648,285 and 32,411.
