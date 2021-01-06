Lawrence County reported three more deaths and 52 new cases on Tuesday, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 134, 57 of which occurred in December.
Of the total cases, 25 were confirmed and 27 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,526 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,539 confirmed and 987 probable.
Lawrence County entered its 11th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fourth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
More than 159,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,474 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 683,389. Of the total cases, 366,351 have been females and 313,517 have been males.
Statewide positivity rates from Dec. 25-31 stood at 15 percent. There were 368 new deaths reported on Monday across the state, bringing the total to 16,914. Of the total deaths, 9,262 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
