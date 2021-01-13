Lawrence County reported three more deaths and 63 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The county death count now stands at 143. Of those, 17 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 35 were confirmed and 28 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,934 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,822 confirmed and 1,112 probable.
Lawrence County entered its 12th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fifth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 1,258 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 151 who received both doses. On Tuesday, 24 partial doses and three full doses were administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and four adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,960 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 741,389.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 1-7 stood at 14.4 percent, down from 15 percent during the week of Dec. 25.
There were 349 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 18,429. Of the total deaths, 9,793 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 61 of which occurred in Lawrence County, up from 57 on Tuesday.
