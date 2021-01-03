Lawrence County reported three deaths and 145 new cases from Friday through Sunday, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 129.
On Sunday, Lawrence County reported 27 confirmed and two probable cases. On Friday and Saturday, 86 were confirmed and 30 were probable. Of the total cases over the three days, 113 were confirmed and 32 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,390 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,459 confirmed and 931 probable.
Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14. A second does of the vaccine to ensure effectiveness occurs between 21 and 28 days after the first dosage. Pennsylvania began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Over 128,00 doses have been administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and three adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 21,546 new cases reported on Friday (7,714), Saturday (9,253) and Sunday (4,579), bringing the statewide total to 661,871.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 25-31 decreased to 15 percent. Last week’s positivity rate stood at 15.1 percent.
There were 317 new deaths reported from Friday through Sunday across the state, bringing the total to 16,259. On Sunday, the state reported 56 deaths.
