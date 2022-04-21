COVID-19 update for April 21
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,814
|3
|Total cases
|2,803,378
|18,972
|New deaths
|28
|1
|Total deaths
|44,578
|415
|Vaccination rate
|73.7%
|63.0%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count is now to 415. There have been three deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were three new positive COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,972 cases (13,115 confirmed, 5,857 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,898 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 32. So far, 43,585 full doses have been given out, up 41.
Statewide, 8,295,033 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,363,529 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,361,538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.