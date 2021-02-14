Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death and 43 new cases cases throughout Saturday and Sunday, state health officials reported.
The death count now stands at 177.
Of the total cases on Saturday, 19 were confirmed and 14 were probable. On Sunday, seven were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,800 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,410 confirmed and 1,390 probable.
There were 98 new negative tests, totaling 17,424.
So far, 5,917 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 211 from Friday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 2,078, up 378.
There are 1,238,511 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 394,886 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are six COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,088 new cases on Saturday and 2,571 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 894,915.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent.
There were 137 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,096.
