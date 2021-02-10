Lawrence County reported one death and 79 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, the state Health Department reported Tuesday.
The death count now stands at 175.
Of the total cases, 40 were confirmed and 39 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,691 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,336 confirmed and 1,355 probable. There have been 17,147 negative tests.
So far, 4,960 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 142 from Monday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,408, up 76.
There are 1,049,609 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 302,639 who received both doses.
Lawrence County entered its 16th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are five COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported a three-day case total of 11,309, bringing the statewide total to 876,913. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 29 through Feb. decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent.
There were 224 new deaths across three days reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,620.
