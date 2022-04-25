COVID-19 update for April 25
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,072
|1
|Total cases
|2,809,243
|18,983
|New deaths
|2
|0
|Total deaths
|44,610
|415
|Vaccination rate
|73.8%
|63.1%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported no new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 415. There have been three deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was one new probable case reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,983 cases (13,125 confirmed, 5,858 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported one adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,942 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 28. So far, 43,685 full doses have been given out, up 45.
Statewide, 8,303,980 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,372,915 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,370,543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.