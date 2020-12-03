Lawrence County set a single-day new COVID-19 case record Thursday as another resident died from the virus.
State health officials reported the county saw an increase of 111 new cases, with 95 of the cases being confirmed and 16 probable. The death brings the count to 71.
The county’s case total stands at 2,441 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,938 confirmed and 503 probable. The previous single-day record was set Wednesday at 98.
The county reported 81 new negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, Lawrence County’s lone hospital, there are 30 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by two from Wednesday. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also set a single-day COVID-19 case record with 11,406 new cases, bringing the total to 386,837. There were 187 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 10,944. Additionally, there are 5,071 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit and 588 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
According to numbers reported to the health department on Tuesday, Quality Life Services New Castle has 95 residents, 104 resident cases, 56 staff cases and 27 deaths.
According to numbers reported on Sept. 22, QLS had 127 residents, eight staff cases, zero resident cases and zero deaths.
Edison Manor Nursing & Rehab Center also reported Tuesday a census of 77, 79 resident cases, 37 staff cases and six deaths. On Sept. 22, Edison reported a census of 93, zero resident cases, zero staff cases and zero deaths.
The numbers reported to the health department from long-term care facilities are cumulative.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
