Lawrence County set a single-day new COVID-19 case record Tuesday as another resident died from the virus.
State health officials reported the county saw an increase of 86 new positive cases, with 80 of the cases being confirmed and six probable. The death brings the count to 69.
The county’s case total stands at 2,292 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,811 confirmed and 481 probable. The previous single-day record was set Friday at 77.
The county reported 120 new negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its sixth consecutive week of substantial levels of community transmission.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 28 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by 25 from Monday. There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use. Five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, down by one from Monday.
The state reported 5,676 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 367,140. There were 180 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 10,563. Out of the total deaths, 6,477 were residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Additionally, there are 4,631 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 970 patients are in the intensive care unit and 524 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
Statewide percent positivity from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26 stood at 11.7 percent. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
