COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 8
|New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths
|99,05544,105,3751,550708,784
|5,5831,469,8479329,907
|5510,0694250
Lawrence County reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 250.
There have been 21 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 38 new confirmed cases reported Friday and 17 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,069 cases (7,075 confirmed, 2,994 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were seven cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (63 cumulative) and 68 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (407 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,962 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 52 from Thursday.
There have been 37,711 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 61 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,275,864, which is 69.4 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,534,885 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 increased to 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 5,583 new positive cases Friday and another 93 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,469,847 and 29,907, respectively.
