Lawrence County added five more deaths and 47 new cases on Wednesday, according to state health officials.
The total death count for the county stands at 126. Of the total cases, 45 were confirmed and two were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,209 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,324 confirmed and 885 probable.
Residents and staff in Quality Life Services New Castle will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Shenango Presbyterian SeniorCare’s skilled nursing residents and staff will receive their first dose on Jan. 14. A second does of the vaccine to ensure effectiveness occurs between 21 and 28 days after the first dosage.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the past two weeks. More than 96,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, three COVID-19 ventilators are in use and three adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Lawrence County entered its 10th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
Out of the 67 counties in the state, 66 have been in the substantial phase for five consecutive weeks. The state reported a combined 8,984 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 631,333.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 18-24 decreased to 15.1 percent. Last week’s positivity rate stood at 15.8 percent.
There were 319 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 15,672. Out of the total deaths, 8,849 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,022 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.
