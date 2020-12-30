New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Rain early with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain early with snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.