Lawrence County added five more COVID-19 deaths and 54 new positive cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death total now stands at 112.
Of the new positive cases, 40 are confirmed and 14 are probable. There were 216 negative test results reported.
The county’s case totals are 3,795 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,983 confirmed and 812 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,962 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 571,551.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent, down from 16.2 last week. There were 231 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 14,122. Out of the total deaths, 8,122 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,090 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring.
