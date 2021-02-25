Lawrence County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
Of the total cases, seven were confirmed and one was probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,969 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,531 confirmed and 1,438 probable.
The death count remains at 181.
There were 26 new negative tests, totaling 17,837.
Lawrence County entered its 18th consecutive week of the substantial level of community transmission. The county entered the advanced designation the week of Oct. 23.
So far, 7,941 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 3,491.
There are 1,531,194 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 615,941 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,356 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 922,990.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 12 through Feb. 18 decreased to 6.5 percent from 8 percent.
There were 81 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 23,868. Of those, 12,935 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 80 of which have occurred in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.